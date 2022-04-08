"Grinch" stole hundreds of Easter baskets before annual Long Island egg hunt

CORAM, N.Y. -- The search is on for a Grinch who stole hundreds of Easter baskets for an annual egg hunt this weekend on Long Island.

The organizer of the event for needy children told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan her family was blessed with outreach from the community.

Philana Aiken's children were set to help host an annual Easter egg hunt. But when their volunteer mom walked into historic Mott House in Coram, it had been ransacked.

Burglars grabbed everything they could and fled with the goodies.

"Over 100 donated Easter baskets from several sponsors that were helping us out with our community hunt, over 5,000 pre-stuffed eggs," Aiken said.

Aiken rents part of this as a holiday studio where she is known for her family Easter photos and community outreach. Every April, hundreds of happy kids delight in her free pre-Easter family egg hunt.

"We have the only chocolate bunny on Long Island," Aiken said.

Buster, the bunny, had to explain to the kids the egg hunt was off this year.

"It's very emotional for me to be honest with you," Aiken said.

Social media exploded with kindness. Suddenly, dozens of good-hearted neighbors started dropping off eggs, candy and baskets by the dozen.

"Honestly, it's a win-win when so many people that know about you and care about you and want to help," said volunteer Tiaviana Stevens.

Law enforcement is helping, too. Suffolk County detectives have video from their public safety office and a business across the street showing burglars entering. Several tips have been called in.

Along with the Easter supplies, thieves also stole camera equipment, lights and laptops, but not the heart and soul of the community. Saturday is a go at Granny Road Park in Medford.

"All the kids' smiles on their faces. I love kids, I do. I'm gonna be jumping with them," said volunteer Nekirah Stevens.

"People have been having egg stuffing parties at their homes. Really, really wonderful to see how many people are supporting us, so that we can still make our community egg hunt hopefully a big success," Aiken said.

They'll be hoppin' down the bunny trail together.

Buster's Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Granny Road Park in Medford.