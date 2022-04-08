‘As the World Turns’ mainstay Kathryn Hays dead at 88

Veteran “As the World Turns” actress Kathryn Hays has died at 88.

Soap opera fans may better know Hays as Kim Sullivan Hughes, who she played on CBS from 1972 through 2010, according to her IMDB page. TV Line lists no cause of death, but said the central Illinois native died on March 25 in Fairfield, Conn.

She won Soap Opera Digest’s Editor’s Choice Award in 1998 for her work on the popular daytime program, which ran from 1956 to 2010.

Hays also appeared on episodes of “Bonanza,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,” “Star Trek” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

She called her “As the World Turns” gig “ The longest job I ever had ” during a 2020 interview posted to YouTube.

Hays married three times, with one of those grooms being actor Glenn Ford, whose credits included “Blackboard Jungle” and “Gilda.”

She is reportedly survived by a daughter, son-in-law and a trio of grandkids.