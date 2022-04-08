ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘As the World Turns’ mainstay Kathryn Hays dead at 88

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Veteran “As the World Turns” actress Kathryn Hays has died at 88.

Soap opera fans may better know Hays as Kim Sullivan Hughes, who she played on CBS from 1972 through 2010, according to her IMDB page. TV Line lists no cause of death, but said the central Illinois native died on March 25 in Fairfield, Conn.

She won Soap Opera Digest’s Editor’s Choice Award in 1998 for her work on the popular daytime program, which ran from 1956 to 2010.

Hays also appeared on episodes of “Bonanza,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,” “Star Trek” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

She called her “As the World Turns” gig “ The longest job I ever had ” during a 2020 interview posted to YouTube.

Hays married three times, with one of those grooms being actor Glenn Ford, whose credits included “Blackboard Jungle” and “Gilda.”

She is reportedly survived by a daughter, son-in-law and a trio of grandkids.

inForney.com

Kathryn Hays has died, aged 88

Kathryn Hays has died, aged 88. The ‘As the World Turns’ star passed away on 25th March but no cause of death has been revealed. The soap star - who worked on the long- running show for 38 years from 1972 to 2010- began her career the 60s with roles on shows such as ‘Hawaiian Eye’, ‘Dr Kildare’, ‘Route 66’, ‘Bonanza’ and ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E. In 1966, Kathryn was cast as Elizabeth Reynolds in ‘The Road West’ for 29 episodes.
