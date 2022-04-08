ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits

Alex Jones is facing a new lawsuit in Texas over accusations that the Infowars host hid millions of dollars in assets after families of Sandy Hook victims began taking him to court.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones after he said the shootings never happened. The new lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, comes as trials are set for this year over how much he should pay.

“After Alex Jones was sued for claiming the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax, the infamous conspiracy theorist conspired to divert his assets to shell companies owned by insiders like his parents, his children, and himself," reads the lawsuit, which was filed in Austin, Texas, by some of the Sandy Hook families.

According to the lawsuit, Jones is accused of drawing about $18 million from his Infowars company over three years, starting in 2018 when the defamation lawsuits were filed. Jones is also accused of claiming a “dubious” $54 million debt around that time to another company, which the lawsuit alleges is indirectly or directly owned by Jones.

Norm Pattis, an attorney for Jones, said there was no effort to hide assets.

“The suggestion is ridiculous. We look forward to litigating these issues," Pattis said in an email Friday.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman.

The lawsuit was filed the same day Jones was questioned by lawyers for the Sandy Hook families. A judge had ordered the him to face mounting fines until he appeared for a deposition.

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones v Sandy Hook: Why the false flag conspiracist is now dodging court

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real. Nearly 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims - 20 of which were young children - seek to hold him accountable in court. The most recent developments came this week, when he failed to appear twice for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families. Mr Jones had sought to delay the deposition, citing doctors who said he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Revealed: The Powerful D.C. Attorney Quietly Defending Alex Jones Against Sandy Hook Parents

Click here to read the full article. I began writing Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth in 2018, nearly six years after the 2012 shooting deaths of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. That year, the families of 10 Sandy Hook victims sued conspiracy theorist and broadcaster Alex Jones of Infowars for defamation in four lawsuits filed in Texas and Connecticut. Jones spread lies about the crime and the Sandy Hook families for years, accusing them of acting in a false flag operation, an Obama administration pretext for seizing Americans’...
LAW
The Independent

Sandy Hook families seek Alex Jones arrest after 2nd no-show

Lawyers for relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims asked a Connecticut judge again Friday to order the arrest of Infowars host Alex Jones, after he defied a court order to attend a deposition as part of a lawsuit over his calling the massacre a hoax.Jones missed both days of a scheduled deposition Wednesday and Thursday in Austin, Texas, home to Jones and Infowars. He cited a health problem that included vertigo and revealed Friday that it was a sinus infection. After he didn't show up Wednesday on the advice of his doctors, Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis ordered him...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘rancid hate’ in new attack on Parkland survivor David Hogg

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has again come under fire for attacking David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control campaigner, who she said needed to be “more masculine”. On Sunday, Ms Greene was scolded for calling on 21-year-old Mr Hogg to be “more masculine” and to “try hanging out with actual deer hunters”, after he said licenses should be required for gun purchases.Ms Greene, who has long accused Mr Hogg of rubbishing the Second Amendment right to bear arms, hit back at the school shooting survivor with the pair exchanging a number of tweets back-and-forth.The exchange led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Families of transgender children in Texas face decision amid restrictions: stay or move

At the end of this school year, a family of four from Austin, Texas, plans to uproot their lives and move over 2,000 miles away to Portland, Oregon. The family, native Texans, say they are moving because they fear for the safety of their 10-year-old transgender daughter in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott's decision in February to direct the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of gender-affirming care as child abuse.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Alex Jones breaches court order by failing to show for Sandy Hook deposition after judge rebuffed sick claims

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has breached a court order by failing to show up for a deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre, after a judge rebuffed claims that he was too sick to appear.The Infowars host was scheduled to appear in person at 9am local time in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday to be questioned under oath as part of settlement proceedings in defamation cases he lost against the families of victims killed in the 2012 mass shooting.But, Mr Jones was a no-show, instead sending along one of his attorneys Norm Pattis, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones risks arrest by skipping court-ordered Sandy Hook deposition for second day in row

Alex Jones may now face arrest for contempt of court after he failed to appear for his deposition for the second day in a row in a lawsuit over his false claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a “giant hoax”.A court document filed on Thursday by an attorney for the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting said that Mr Jones breached the court order by failing to turn up to testify under oath that morning.The far-right conspiracy theorist had refused to attend the first day of his deposition on Wednesday, claiming to be too sick to leave...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones’ bid to delay Sandy Hook deposition is denied after he said he was ‘too sick’ and then hosted show

A judge has denied right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ attempt to delay his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre after he appeared on his show while claiming to be too sick to appear in court.Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis on Tuesday ordered that the deposition go ahead as planned at 9am local time in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, suggesting that Mr Jones’ legal team “unknowingly misled” the court with its attempts to postpone it over his mystery illness.Kevin Smith, an attorney for the Infowars host, filed a motion on Monday claiming that...
ENTERTAINMENT
abovethelaw.com

Lawyers Are The Heroes And The Villains In Alex Jones Defamation Case

In this episode of The Jabot, I chat with Elizabeth Williamson, author of Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth. We chat about the ins and outs of the defamation cases filed by families of the victims of the tragic Sandy Hook mass shooting against the infamous Infowars host Alex Jones. What was billed as an epic First Amendment showdown fizzled to a default judgment with a lot of money potentially on the line. Elizabeth also discusses the role of lawyers on both sides of this legal battle.
LAW
ABC News

ABC News

