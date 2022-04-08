ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police searching for suspects in attempted robbery at car dealership

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
Police in Houston are searching for two suspects after the tables turned on them in an attempted robbery at a car dealership.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Monday two men drove into the Houston car dealership and one of the men asked to test drive a car.

"The complainant then walked into the office with the male following," said police. "The complainant stated that as sat on his chair, he noticed the male pulling his shirt up and grabbing a gun."

The employee then grabbed his own gun, which the suspect saw and said "No!"

"The suspect then turned around, walked out of the office, and took off running," said police. "The second suspect, driving a four-door Mercedes, also fled from the parking lot."

Police said the suspect is a 28 to 40-year-old man who was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. The suspect's vehicle is a black Mercedes with temporary plates.

Comments / 16

Spraygun
1d ago

Should have killed that Swahili Blue Gum. Then we could consider him rehabilitated😁 That was not his first crime against the good folks.

Reply
2
Patriot Jaxson
1d ago

Of course the getaway car had PAPER PLATES. Every other car on the road now and every car involved in a Crime has PAPER PLATES. Duh. Time to outlaw PAPER PLATES.

Reply
2
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

