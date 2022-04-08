ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police investigate after toddler killed in southwest Baltimore fire

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A toddler was killed Friday in a fire inside a Southwest Baltimore home, the city fire department said. Blair...

foxbaltimore.com

YourErie

Erie Police investigating Thursday shots fired incident

City of Erie Police responded to a shots fired call on Lynn Street Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lynn Street around 1 p.m. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, three persons of interest were taken into custody. Lorah said, preliminarily, it appeared that a home was […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Baltimore

4 Children Hospitalized After East Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four children were hospitalized Friday morning after they were rescued from an East Baltimore house fire, authorities said. The fire broke out at a two-story row home in the 2900 block of East Monument Street about 5 a.m., a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson told WJZ. Firefighters rescued four children, including two 6-year-old boys, an 8-year-old girl and another child, along with two dogs from the fire, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the children were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. They’re listed in stable condition. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. 🔥DWELLING FIRE W/ RESCUES🔥2900 blk E Monument St 21205#MadisonEastend@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest arrived with smoke showing from a 2 story row home. Firefighters rescued 4 children from inside the home ages 5-13. #BCFDEMS transporting to Hopkins Childrens Ctr, serious cond pic.twitter.com/oUTrRpuWL4 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 18, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Blair Adams
WISH-TV

Patriot, Indiana woman arrested in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Federal authorities have arrested a Patriot, Indiana, woman for her alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI says Nancy Barron, 46, surrendered to federal agents this morning on four charges related to the siege at the Capitol, which happened while lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Police investigating more shots fired in Bennington

NYS Police are searching for a missing Connecticut man last seen March 11th. A program in New York’s North Country that helps students and families in need hopes to expand. Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill. Updated: 12 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to...
BENNINGTON, VT
#Arson#Beechfield
BET

Family Demands Justice After Bloody Photos Of Popular IG Model Emerge After Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

Relatives and friends of Christian Toby Obumseli are now demanding justice after the 27-year old former star athlete and captain of his high school football team, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday (April 5) inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment. Although Miami Police described the event as a domestic dispute, Obumseli’s girlfriend has yet to be charged. Now, photos have emerged of her drenched in blood walking away with police from the horrific incident.
MIAMI, FL
WJBF

Police: Toddler accidentally shoots, kills mom in Chicago suburb

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother to death as the family was sitting in their car in a suburban Chicago supermarket parking lot. The woman was shot Saturday in Dolton and pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the family was sitting in their car in the parking […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KRON4 News

Police take over suspicious fire investigation

UNON CITY (BCN) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a homeless encampment fire that killed one person Wednesday evening along the banks of a creek that separates Fremont and Union City. Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fremont police officers assisted Alameda County Fire Department firefighters for a suspicious fire at Isherwood Way […]
UNION CITY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In Woodlawn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting early Wednesday in Woodlawn sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore County Police said. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WOODLAWN, MD
Turnto10.com

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Baltimore shootings, capping violent weekend

WBFF) – A 22-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday in South Baltimore, police said, capping a particularly violent weekend in the city. Officers found a man, later identified as Allan Howard, suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Medics treated him at the scene, but Howard died of his injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY

