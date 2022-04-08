ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Agenda: April 12 Newport Beach City Council Meeting Preview

By guest-contributor
Cover picture for the articleOur next City Council meeting is Tuesday, April 12. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68243/72?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. 4 p.m.: Study Session. Agenda items include:. Review of Tustin Avenue trial closure. City staff will review traffic count data collected before and after...

