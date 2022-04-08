Mental health workforce ‘overwhelmed’, local experts say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to an increase in mental health crises nationwide, and students and educators alike are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, despondent, isolated, and unheard. In an opinion piece posted to EducationWeek by experts at Morningside Center for Teaching Social Responsibility — a...
Patients seeking emergency treatment at the busy Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas near Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t know their safety was potentially at risk. But the medical director of the emergency department saw the danger in 2012 and for years urged his bosses to address it by adding staff members.
Season Kincke picked up plastic cups and food containers from a tray as Mary Lou Rakes settled into the blue recliner in her room at The Glebe Retirement Community. “How do you need to be set up?” Kincke asked. “I know you need your tray. Do you need your pillow over here?”
American children are reporting an increasing number of mental health issues, and while the pandemic certainly exacerbated issues, figures had already been rising for years before Covid took over the world in 2020. Researchers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that nearly ten percent of...
Disabled people will face “impossible choices in order to survive” amid a perfect storm of soaring energy prices, increasing fuel and food costs and cuts to government support, charities have warned. As the UK steadies itself for a rise in energy bills next month at the same time...
Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
Prolonged grief disorder was added to a key manual used by mental health experts that includes standards for assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions. The formal recognition of the disorder will help medical professionals be properly reimbursed for providing medical care. It will also help researchers secure funding to research...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the COVID-19 pandemic hits another year, rural hospitals are feeling the pain more than other facilities. A report from the Chartis Center for Rural Health shows more than 450 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The report shows rural communities tend to be older,...
Amanda Arellano felt a heavy weight pressing down on her chest. It was May of 2021, and the teenager struggled to breathe. Maria Arellano rushed her 17-year-old daughter to the pulmonologist. Amanda has cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy, asthma and a heart murmur. With COVID on the prowl, they couldn’t be too careful.
WASHINGTON — The federal Department of Veterans Affairs wants to close three hospitals in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio along with dozens of other facilitie as part of a system overhaul that also would include opening new facilities to expand care for veterans. The proposal is roiling members of...
A decade after suffering a stroke that forever changed his life, Maurice Miller has good days and bad ones. On good days, the staff at his nursing home in Takoma Park, Md., can meet all of his basic needs: feeding him, cleaning him, changing his hospital gown, and ensuring that his laptop, which he uses through dictation, is charged and within reach.
In the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in 2020, people have begun to rethink the role that armed police officers have in society. Does every problem need to be addressed by someone with the power to administer lethal force?
(NEW YORK) -- Since the war in Ukraine began, more than three million refugees have fled -- by bus, train, car and foot -- for neighboring countries. Some have destinations in mind, while others have no plan. But as these displaced citizens navigate different yet equally impossible conditions, doctors at the countries that border Ukraine say there's a common thread: mental health is the most often reported medical problem.
Psychology experts say that going into nature to enjoy some personal time is a great way to de-stress from all of the various modern ways that life can cause anxiety. When researchers published a paper in 2013 called "The Restorative Qualities of Being Alone with Nature," they found that natural environments allow people to recover physiologically and convert emotions into positive self-reported versions. If there are concerns for safety regarding being alone in nature, researchers found that being in the company of friends won't always hamper those with concerns from still feeling the restorative effects.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There's an extraordinary demand in Ohio for mental health and substance use disorder treatment. Governor Mike DeWine put a spotlight on the problem during his State of the State address. “Despite our best efforts, it still is not enough,” Gov. DeWine said. In the face...
When first-grade teacher Tina Berry saw that her 12-year-old needed to take a mental health day, it was because she recognized some of her own stress-induced tendencies reflected in her daughter, a seventh-grader at Old St. Mary’s School in the South Loop. “When I get tired, I can feel myself going down a tunnel,” Berry said. “For my daughter … I can see the heightened sense of nervousness and ...
KINGS MILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Students are helping students in a local school district to promote mental wellness and increase awareness. From music and motivation Monday to therapy dog Tuesday, the HOPE Squad at Kings Local Schools designed activities and programs for Hope Week. The entire week is focused on making mental health a priority.
