ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Mental health workforce ‘overwhelmed’, local experts say

i100rocks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Next month is Mental Health Awareness Month, and experts...

i100rocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Health
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
Healthline

Prolonged Grief Disorder: Mental Health Experts Identify the Signs

Prolonged grief disorder was added to a key manual used by mental health experts that includes standards for assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions. The formal recognition of the disorder will help medical professionals be properly reimbursed for providing medical care. It will also help researchers secure funding to research...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WBAL Radio

Doctors on Ukraine border say mental health is top medical priority

(NEW YORK) -- Since the war in Ukraine began, more than three million refugees have fled -- by bus, train, car and foot -- for neighboring countries. Some have destinations in mind, while others have no plan. But as these displaced citizens navigate different yet equally impossible conditions, doctors at the countries that border Ukraine say there's a common thread: mental health is the most often reported medical problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC Action News

Mental fatigue? Try being alone in nature, experts say

Psychology experts say that going into nature to enjoy some personal time is a great way to de-stress from all of the various modern ways that life can cause anxiety. When researchers published a paper in 2013 called "The Restorative Qualities of Being Alone with Nature," they found that natural environments allow people to recover physiologically and convert emotions into positive self-reported versions. If there are concerns for safety regarding being alone in nature, researchers found that being in the company of friends won't always hamper those with concerns from still feeling the restorative effects.
MENTAL HEALTH
Chicago Tribune

A new Illinois law allows mental health days for students. Experts urge parents to take advantage of it.

When first-grade teacher Tina Berry saw that her 12-year-old needed to take a mental health day, it was because she recognized some of her own stress-induced tendencies reflected in her daughter, a seventh-grader at Old St. Mary’s School in the South Loop. “When I get tired, I can feel myself going down a tunnel,” Berry said. “For my daughter … I can see the heightened sense of nervousness and ...
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

Local schools promote mental health awareness with Hope Week

KINGS MILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Students are helping students in a local school district to promote mental wellness and increase awareness. From music and motivation Monday to therapy dog Tuesday, the HOPE Squad at Kings Local Schools designed activities and programs for Hope Week. The entire week is focused on making mental health a priority.
KINGS MILLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy