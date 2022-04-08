Collinsville's Compassion Center serves the community

Lead pastor Myles Holmes (left) with his wife and Co-lead pastor Valerie Holmes (right) at the Christmas Sunday giveaway. (For the Intelligencer)

Myles Holmes, lead pastor of The Revive Assembly of God church in Collinsville, had a hand in opening the Compassion Center roughly six years ago.

The Compassion Center, located at the church at 1105 Beltline Road, is a free store that is open to the public every Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

With no local residency required, the store has gently used clothing, as well as personal, household and toiletry items.

“The center is very valuable,” Holmes said. “We just feel like people that are in trouble need to look at a church as a place that wants to give and bless the community. We want to be able to make a difference to people in trouble.”

Since Collinsville has such an involved food pantry , the Compassion Center only carries a handful of food items and non-perishables.

The center is comprised of 10 volunteers, with the church giving some minimal funding and most of the donations coming from the community and church members.

About 60 people every week shop at the center, including families that come by for children’s clothing. Children’s clothing is always in high demand, so the center is always accepting donations of gently used children’s clothing.

“We can’t keep enough children’s clothing in stock,” Holmes said.

Currently, the center isn’t accepting adult clothing at the time, since there’s too much to give away. Donations of cash or new personal, household and toiletry items are always accepted.

When the center first opened, it was initially a place that offered a free meal once a week, with roughly 175 people regularly coming by. Once other churches started doing the same thing, the meals stopped, and the church opened the free store instead.

Over the years, the center has added a number of free events for the community.

The Christmas Sunday giveaway on the second Sunday before Christmas allows for children to come and leave with a few presents that they pick themselves. There are thousands of gifts involved, and the center easily sees 400-500 people throughout the day.

In the near future, the center will host an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday that is free for kids.

This Saturday at 1 p.m., the center will host a free beginners gardening class that teaches how to grow your own vegetables and start a garden.

“The most amazing thing about our lives is that we will all go through trouble, and you want to know there’s some place that can help,” Holmes said. “We encourage people to be as prepared as they can.”

With both COVID and the current state of the economy, the center has seen increased service in the past few months.

“We’re happy to serve and bless the community as best we can,” Holmes said.

Visit the Facebook page for both Revive and the Compassion Center for more information.