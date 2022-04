The event organized by Michael Allen Harrison returns to the Schnitz stage after a two-year absence.To be on stage and playing piano along with nine other accomplished pianists is something to behold for even the performers, and it's what makes Ten Grands such an exciting concert to attend. All of the pianists are outstanding in their own right — but playing in harmony with nine others can be exhilarating. "Sort of heavenly," said William Chapman Nyaho, a Ghanaian-born, Seattle-based pianist who'll play in the music education fundraiser Ten Grands Saturday, April 16, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. "It's so, so...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 MINUTES AGO