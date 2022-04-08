ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Gun Arrests Made In Sacramento, Unrelated To K Street Shooting

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Since Monday, Sacramento Police Department officers have seized at least 15 illegal firearms, said the Sacramento Police Department.

Numerous arrests for illegal gun possession were made with these seizures.

Of the 15 illegal guns seized, 5 were privately manufactured firearms (aka “ghost guns”).

SPD discovered these guns through various efforts, which include monitoring social media and responding to calls for service.

