All season long, the Cal State Bakersfield beach volleyball team has struggled with consistency, posting different results from day to day against the same opponents. The Roadrunners set all that aside at their final home games Saturday, as they celebrated their eight seniors, and — replicating their 5-0 result from Feb. 26 — earned two more sweeps over the Pacific Tigers.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO