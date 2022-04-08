ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Ukulele craze spreads within one Fort Myers community

By Sean Martinelli
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Within the Pelican Preserve community of Fort Myers, the sound of Pickleball has typically provided a daily morning soundtrack for residents.

But now, every Wednesday, ukuleles have become a sweet alternative.

“Other people play pickleball or tennis, but the cool kids play ukulele,” Dawn Wacenske, the founder of Pelican Preserve’s ukulele group, said.

For much of the past year, the group has recruited dozens of people to try their hand at the ukulele even if they have never played another instrument before. They recently even performed for an audience of hundreds.

“You know you have a good concert when you start with a number and when you have the same or more people at the end, the concert was successful,” Greg Ulmer, the group’s music director, said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it just brings happiness.”

The group plans to soon perform for those in memory care centers with the hopes of spreading some more much-needed joy.

“I like the saying ‘music makes the heart sing’,” Dawn said. “This group’s got a lot of heart.”

Fort Myers, FL
