Fact check: Fake World Economic Forum tweet about meat, property spreads online

The claim: World Economic Forum tweeted about Chairman Klaus Schwab saying eating meat and owning property are unsustainable

The World Economic Forum, an international nonprofit and lobbying organization, introduced an initiative called the "Great Reset" in June 2020 to help combat societal changes due to COVID-19. Since then, it has become a target for conspiracy theories online.

An April 1 Instagram post claims to show a screenshot of a tweet from the World Economic Forum that purportedly quotes the organization's founder.

"As humanity moves further toward a post-carbon future, people must accept that things like eating meat and property ownership is (sic) simply unsustainable, says Klaus Schwab," reads the purported March 24 tweet.

The Instagram post generated over 7,000 likes in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of interactions on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

But the image of the purported tweet is altered – USA TODAY found no evidence the tweet in the post exists. As independent fact-checking organizations have reported , the claim is tied to the "Great Reset" conspiracy theory, which baselessly alleges elites are using the COVID-19 pandemic to create a tyrannical world government.

Tweet is fake

USA TODAY did not find the purported tweet on the World Economic Forum's official Twitter page . No archived versions of the tweet exist, either.

Agence France-Presse photographer Ye Aung Thu captured the image of Schwab in the post on Sept. 11, 2018. Schwab spoke on behalf of the World Economic Forum during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

None of the articles about the summit on the World Economic Forum's website reference Schwab's purported statement. The statement does not appear in Schwab's tweets , the o rganization's press releases or interviews with the founder , either.

The World Economic Forum has conveyed the importance of eating less meat to reduce carbon emissions on its Twitter account and on its website . But the organization does not have a "stated goal to remove everyone’s private property by 2030," according to Reuters .

Numerous false claims about Schwab have surfaced on social media, including baseless allegations of a "triple COVID" diagnosis and an arrest in Switzerland for pandemic-related crimes.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a screenshot of a tweet that purports to quote Schwab saying eating meat and owning property is unsustainable. There is no evidence the purported tweet in the post exists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Fake World Economic Forum tweet about meat, property spreads online