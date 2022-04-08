ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEYVILLE, Texas — In the three months since Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three of his congregants were held at gunpoint in their Texas synagogue, new carpet has been laid in the sanctuary, the walls have been repainted, the entry retiled and new doors installed. He said it has been healing to...

Society
