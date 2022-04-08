Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis

On Alamo Heroes Day, we remember one of the most inspiring moments in Texas history, when the fierce loyalty and determination to the struggle for Texas independence was demonstrated by a small force of Texian soldiers at the Alamo in San Antonio. It was Sunday, March 6, 1836, when the siege of the Alamo ended and Santa Anna stormed the complex, killing all of the defenders. For 12 days, 189 brave men led by Colonel William B. Travis had held the fort against a force of almost 2,000 soldiers led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. On the morning of the 13th day of the siege, Santa Anna ordered the final assault, which lasted less than 90 minutes. The unwillingness of the Texians to surrender had bought precious time for the Texian army. Their sacrifice inspired Texian soldiers to greater zeal on the battlefield with cries of “Remember the Alamo.” All 189 names of the Alamo heroes who died in the battle are inscribed on a granite memorial in the Long Barrack Museum at the Alamo. The sacrifices made by the men at the Alamo continue to inspire Texans, and today are recognized as a symbol of honor and courage throughout the world. (www.drtinfo.org)

