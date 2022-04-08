Jacksonville’s Mayor Celebrates Birthday

The public Information Officer for Jacksonville, Ben Nunnally, wanted everyone to know that today was there Mayor’s birthday. He also wanted everyone to join the city in wishing a happy birthday to our longtime mayor and friend, Johnny Smith! City staff gathered at City Hall this afternoon for what might be one of the last events we hold in the old building before construction starts on the new one. We decided to get an ice cream cake from our local Dairy Queen to commemorate the occasion. Take a moment to wish the mayor a happy birthday if you can!