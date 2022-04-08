ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha Public Library branches host storytime events for kids

By Danielle Meadows
 2 days ago
It's National Library Week, and all twelve Omaha Public Library branches are giving children a way to socialize and develop reading skills.

Monday through Saturday, libraries offer storytime in-person and virtually for babies and older kids.

Library staff read aloud and lead sing-alongs, dancing, and other activities.

Friday at Millard Public Library, guests enjoyed an Easter-themed storytime complete with toy eggs and a bunny book.

Not only do these programs benefit children, but they also give parents a way to connect and learn.

"Sometimes people wonder, why are we doing these with babies? It's a way for parents to get together. Sometimes it's very isolating being at home with a baby, so they can network. But then there's some reassurance, too, that they're doing the right things for their kids. They're learning songs, they're learning ways to read to their children to help them build early literacy skills," said Nancy Novotny, Youth and Family Services Manager with Omaha Public Library.

A storytime in Spanish is held on Wednesdays at the South Omaha branch.

See event times and locations here.

