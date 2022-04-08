ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

'Splat Gun' TikTok Challenge Poses Serious Charges For Maryland Participants

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhKXZ_0f3tuvTw00
Examples of the Splat Gun Challenge Photo Credit: @510.chanklagoat2, @321dagang, @boost.gelblaster6 on TikTok

A national TikTok trend that involves “drive-by shootings” with plastic toys has made its way to the Free State, WJZ reports.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has gotten multiple reports of the recent TikTok Orbeez/Splat Gun Challenge, the office said on Facebook.

The challenge, which is most popular among teenagers, involves filing splat guns with water gel beads known as Orbeez for ammunition. While the beads themselves do not cause any harm, they can cause injury or damage when fire out of gun.

WARNING: the below video may contained offensive language

“This specific Tik-ToK challenge has the potential to be very dangerous,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “I can envision a situation going bad with someone firing a splat gun out of a moving vehicle at someone, and that person return fire with a real firearm. Someone could very well lose their life in that circumstance."

Teens who take part in these shootings could face serious charges like second-degree assault, WJZ reports. There was even one incident where four teenagers were charged with injuring two younger children in Peachtree City in Georgia, The Citizen reports.

“The police department will be pursuing criminal charges on all persons caught discharging these weapons at other persons on city property," the Peachtree Police Department said on Facebook. "Even just shooting these on city property (not at another person) is a violation of city ordinance. Please take this seriously and ensure your kids are not involved.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is advising anyone who sees people participating in the challenge to contact local authorities.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
County
Frederick County, MD
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Splat#Wjz#Orbeez#Fcso Sheriff
Daily Voice

Fingerprint Helps ID Man Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Walking To School In Reading

A fingerprint was key in identifying and arresting a man who is now charged with the rape of a teenage girl at knifepoint in Reading, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking to school on the 1200 block of Hill Road when she was abducted, taken to another location, and sexually assaulted twice, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
248K+
Followers
39K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy