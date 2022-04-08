ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver, Minnesota State match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
BOSTON (AP) — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship in Saturday night's matchup with Minnesota State, which is hoping for its first.

It will be the bluebloods vs. the new blood in the Frozen Four final Saturday night.

Denver forward Bobby Brink says the Pioneers have high standards and the only way to meet them is to win a national championship.

Minnesota State is well on its way to setting the standard. The Mavericks have won 38 games this season and that's the most in college hockey.

MSU also reached the Frozen Four last season but lost in the semis.

Related
KEYC

Minnesota State fans still celebrating in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey is heading to the national championship game for the first time in program history, and excitement is building in Mankato. KEYC’s Meghan Grey caught up with some fans Friday.
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND

Matthew Mors heading to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Matthew Mors would flash onto the South Dakota basketball scene playing varsity as a middle schooler at Yankton High School. Years later he would leave the program as perhaps the most decorated player in school history after becoming the 4th all time leading scorer in South Dakota boys history. Mors would […]
MADISON, SD
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDIO-TV

NCAA title bound Ryan Sandelin recalls dad's first Frozen Four in Boston

Usually fighting from the opposite bench, University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey head coach Scott Sandelin was able to do something rare Thursday night. Instead of facing off against his son Ryan Sandelin, Scott was able to cheer him from the stands as he helped Minnesota State University-Mankato skated past the Minnesota Gophers 5-1 and into the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship game.
DULUTH, MN
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Central Minnesota area scoreboard: April 9

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Little Falls at Detroit Lakes HS, postponed. Ridgewater College at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, postponed to 4/11. St. Cloud Technical & Community College at Minnesota West Community & Technical College, postponed. College of St. Benedict 1, Augsburg 0. Augsburg 10, College of St. Benedict 7.
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

