Emmett Till exhibit aims to create racial dialogue in the community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg National Military Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help clean the veterans’ headstones later this month. The park ranger says they still need another 200 people to help out. Most of the servicemen and women who are buried here lost their lives serving our country and nearly 13,000 of them are unknown soldiers. The Vicksburg National Park Ranger Taylor Hegler says it’s important to take care of their gravesites.

MONROE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO