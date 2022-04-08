ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Monroe, MI

Emmett Till exhibit aims to create racial dialogue in the community

KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plan calls for a convention center and...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
WINDSOR, NY
Black Enterprise

A Former KKK Headquarters In South Carolina Will Now Become A Diversity Center

A former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) headquarters in Laurens, South Carolina, a city known for its racist history, is now being turned into a diversity center. KKK member John Howard Jr. opened the Redneck Shop, a KKK museum, store and meeting place inside of an old movie theater in 1996. Over the years the place became known as the “World’s Only Klan Museum,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to a KKK headquarters, the place also sold lynching photos, old grenades owned by the groups, pins, T-shirts, hats, and other hateful memorabilia.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WLBT

Emmett Till rally for justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It was the summer of 1955 when 14-year-old Emmett Till traveled from Chicago to Mississippi to visit family members. Till was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant Donham at their family grocery store. Till’s loved ones say he was later murdered because of Bryant’s accusations.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Monroe, MI
City
Emmett, MI
Local
Michigan Society
WDSU

Supporters, family members of Emmett Till continue to seek justice

Supporters and family members of Emmett Till came together at Smith Park Saturday. Participants wanted justice for the death of Emmett Till, who was killed at the age of 14 67 years ago. Family members said they want the last living person involved in Till's murder, Carylon Bryant, to be charged for the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg National Miltary Park searches for volunteers to help clean veterans’ tombstones

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg National Military Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help clean the veterans’ headstones later this month. The park ranger says they still need another 200 people to help out. Most of the servicemen and women who are buried here lost their lives serving our country and nearly 13,000 of them are unknown soldiers. The Vicksburg National Park Ranger Taylor Hegler says it’s important to take care of their gravesites.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy