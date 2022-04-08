ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Maine seniors raise money for UNICEF response in Ukraine

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — People who live at the Betsy Ross House in South Portland raised nearly $6,000 for UNICEF in Ukraine after a benefit breakfast on April 2. Betsy Ross House is a senior independent living complex in South Portland. Nearly 100 residents attended a "donate-what-you-can" buffet. Most of them...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 1

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City salon raises money for Ukraine family

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan salon is organizing fundraisers to support the family of one of its Ukrainian stylists. Managers at Epiphany Salon and Spa in Traverse City were inspired to help after hearing the experiences of hairstylist Tanya's family in Ukraine. People can stop by...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
City
South Portland, ME
South Portland, ME
Society
WHEC TV-10

'Rockin' with Ukraine' raises money for pregnant mothers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fundraiser for Ukraine was held at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster on Sunday night. In partnership with rock band 'The Dawgs' and Ukraine native Kostia Lukyniuk, the fundraiser focussed on raising the proceeds to support pregnant women and new mothers struggling to provide the care they need for their children.
WEBSTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Connolly
Person
Betsy Ross
NEWS CENTER Maine

Plan to move Maine's only medical school gets federal boost

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is providing Maine's only medical school with $5 million to help it move. University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in Biddeford, but the university wants to move the school to Portland. The university, which is the largest private school in Maine, said the move would allow it to admit more medical students and consolidate its health professions programs on one campus.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Ukraine#Independent Living#Charity#The Betsy Ross House#U S Navy#Spha
WBRE

9-year-old girl from Maryland raises money for Ukraine

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A young Bethesda girl is contributing to relief efforts for Ukraine in a big way. 9-year-old Hadley Kearney said that when she saw the devastation in Ukraine, she took matters into her own hands to make a difference. “So I saw that there was a war happening in Ukraine, and I […]
CHARITIES
Times-Republican

Middle schoolers raise money for Ukraine

Inside Hy-Vee’s doors on Tuesday afternoon, amidst the hustle and bustle of shoppers coming and going, students from Marshalltown Christian School showed their support for those struggling in Ukraine by handing out tissue paper flowers and miniature flags in exchange for donations. When the seventh and eighth graders learned...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Source: BIW president out after 'violating corporate policy'

The abrupt departure of Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko on Thursday came after Lesko violated corporate policy, industry analyst Loren Thompson said Friday. Citing industry sources, Thompson, CEO of The Lexington Company in Arlington, Virginia, and a frequent contributor to Forbes about the defense industry, told NEWS CENTER Maine that Lesko's resignation "had nothing to do with performance or personal behavior."
BATH, ME
UpNorthLive.com

Students raising money for former classmates in Ukraine

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The invasion of Ukraine has a personal tie for some students in Roscommon County. Two former classmates from Ukraine were forced to flee the war-torn country. Inna-Nicole and Ivan moved to Roscommon County in 2019 from Ukraine and attended Roscommon Area Schools until last spring.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News On 6

Air Force Veteran Walks To Raise Money For Ukraine

Ray Opalka is an Air Force veteran of Ukrainian descent, and with all the recent events he started walking. “I’m a single father with a three-year-old, and so I can’t go, so I had to do something,” said Ray Opalka. Ray considered many options on how he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bath Iron Works president resigns, effective immediately

BATH, Maine — Dirk Lesko, president of Bath Iron Works, resigned effective immediately, according to a notice that went out to employees on Thursday. The two-sentence memo sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by BIW spokesman David Hench indicated that Robert E. Smith has "assumed direct responsibility for Bath Iron Works" until a permanent replacement is picked.
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy