Orange Park has extended the time to purchase alcohol on Sundays, effective immediately. Orange Park is now in line with the rest of Clay County by allowing the sale of alcohol between 7 a.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. on Monday. Before Tuesday night's Town Council meeting, it was illegal to sell alcohol on Sundays before 11 a.m. and after 11 p.m. However, every other day of the week sales are already allowed between 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO