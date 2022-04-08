ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cottage community part of Boston's response to opioid and homelessness crisis

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — According to theBoston Public Health Commission, as of early April 2022, 179 people had been...

www.wcvb.com

WCVB

Outreach workers hit the streets in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Health Care for the Homeless is a community health care provider focused exclusively on treating people experiencing homelessness. As part of the organization’s harm reduction services, they offer a supportive place for observation and treatment – or ‘S.P.O.T.’ Monitored by medical personnel, it’s a space where individuals can go for medical observation after injecting drugs.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Kathryn Guarino is running to fight homelessness in Boston

"I have been drawn to the finish line since my days at Boston University." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News is Getting Real about the region’s housing crisis

DEDHAM, Mass. — The high cost of housing is posing a threat to the region, according to Michael Kennealy, the state’s secretary of housing and economic development. “There are a lot of places to make a life in this country and a lot of places that are cheaper than us. In a world, especially post-pandemic, where talent is more mobile, this is a problem competitively.”
BOSTON, MA
WCIA

Health department combats opioid crisis with free Narcan

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, the Ford County Public Health Department is starting an outreach program it hopes will reduce the number of deaths caused by opioid overdose. As part of its outreach program, the FCPHD is providing businesses with a free kit of Narcan to have on hand if someone nearby overdoses. Narcan […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
CBS Boston

Drug Bust At Hot Mamma’s Restaurant In Hartford Leads To Arrest Of 3 Massachusetts Residents

HARTFORD, C.T. (CBS) — A drug ring bust at Hot Momma’s restaurant in Hartford, Connecticut, led to the arrests of three people from Massachusetts. In total, eight people were arrested on Friday. Police say they seized $500,000 in drugs, including 145 pounds of marijuana and 160 bags on fentanyl at the restaurant. They also found guns and $30,000 in cash. Police added that those in charge of the drug ring charged a cover fee for people to come inside and that the restaurant was set up like a “shopping mall for drugs.” According to WFSB, the three people arrested from Massachusetts are 23-year-old Parris Darden of Spring, 19-year-old Savannah Royce of Bondsville, and 46-year-old Jonathan Handy of Dorchester.
HARTFORD, CT
Boston Globe

Family mourns passing of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels

Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved...
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination Issue

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons. Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10. Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
BOSTON, MA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

This Massachusetts City is the Most Irish in the United States

St. Patrick's Day is here and Massachusetts is ready to celebrate. After a long two years of pandemic life, it looks for the first time Massachusetts residents will get to celebrate March 17 in a proper way for the first time since 2019. While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an...
Boston

12 state police ‘dishonorably discharged’ for failing to get COVID vaccine

The troopers were previously put on administrative leave, but were fired on Friday afternoon after continuing to refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Eleven troopers and one sergeant from the Massachusetts State Police were fired on Friday for failing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to The Boston Globe.
WCVB

Massachusetts announces plan to stop housing inmates at maximum security prison MCI-Cedar Junction

NORFOLK, Mass. — Over the next two years, Massachusetts will gradually end the use of one of the state's maximum-security prisons. Citing the state's historic low prison population and "the aging facility’s exorbitant maintenance costs," The Massachusetts Department of Correction announced a three-phased plan to suspend housing operations at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole. Officials said the plan was the result of an agency-wide review that looked for cost-saving options and operational improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

11 Massachusetts State Troopers, 1 Sergeant Fired For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant were fired Friday for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. All 12 are now considered “dishonorably discharged.” The troopers were first put out on administrative leave, but still did not get the shot. Later Friday afternoon, the State Police put out the orders, terminating the troopers. Some of the troopers had more than 10 years on the job. I-Team sources say the sergeant that was fired was with the K-9 unit and had their dog taken away last fall. Another trooper, a woman whose dad was also a trooper and was killed...
BOSTON, MA
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE

