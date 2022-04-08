Cottage community part of Boston's response to opioid and homelessness crisis

HARTFORD, C.T. (CBS) — A drug ring bust at Hot Momma’s restaurant in Hartford, Connecticut, led to the arrests of three people from Massachusetts. In total, eight people were arrested on Friday. Police say they seized $500,000 in drugs, including 145 pounds of marijuana and 160 bags on fentanyl at the restaurant. They also found guns and $30,000 in cash. Police added that those in charge of the drug ring charged a cover fee for people to come inside and that the restaurant was set up like a “shopping mall for drugs.” According to WFSB, the three people arrested from Massachusetts are 23-year-old Parris Darden of Spring, 19-year-old Savannah Royce of Bondsville, and 46-year-old Jonathan Handy of Dorchester.

