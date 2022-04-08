ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

$102M awarded to fake government website scam victims

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8PrT_0f3tsVna00

(ABC4) – Consumers who were harmed by a scheme that led them to pay money and hand over personal information to fake government websites can now apply for redress payments.

The decision comes after a trial was won by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against On Point Global — which operated under several other names.

There’s now $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that promised a quick and easy government service, such as renewing a driver’s license, or eligibility determinations for public benefits like Section 8 housing or food stamps.

On sites where consumers submitted payments for alleged government services, they received “at most” a PDF with publicly available information on how to apply for a driver’s license.

On other sites that claimed to tell consumers whether they were eligible for government benefits, consumers who submitted detailed and sensitive personal information almost immediately began receiving a wave of unwanted sales and marketing contacts.

Kohls, Walmart targeted for bogus bamboo marketing: FTC

Some of the bogus sites included names like DMV.com, floridadriverslicense.org, and many others that were designed to imitate government websites.

The FTC says if a consumer either: paid money to an On Point Global fake DMV site between January 2017 and December 2019 and didn’t already get their money back, or submitted their personal information to an On Point Global government benefits site in 2019, they are eligible for a payment.

Those who are eligible should receive an email by mid-April with instructions from the company handling the claims process.

Those who paid money to fake DMV sites can find more information here .

Those who submitted personal information to fake government benefits sites can find information here .

Consumers who were deceived by the scams must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022, according to the FTC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Murray Police searching for man suspected of fraud

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Police are searching for a man involved in a suspected fraud case. The Murray Police Department has released surveillance camera footage showing the suspect at a cashier counter. Police say the man was seen driving a silver-colored sedan that was also caught on security camera. Authorities […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Two hospitalized after driving off 100-foot cliff in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after driving off a 100-foot cliff in Ogden on Thursday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says two people — a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Authorities say the incident happened on North Ogden Drive, which […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ABC 33/40 News

Online purchases number one scam of 2021 according to BBB. Know the warning signs.

Sometimes the calls can be overwhelming..Someone trying to sell you something you didn't ask for or promising something that sounds too good to be true. 2021 was a banner year for scammers. The Federal Trade Commission received 2.8 million reports of fraud. Consumers lost almost $6 billion. That was up more than 70% from the previous year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
9NEWS

Authorities warn of scam involving fake barcodes on gift cards

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) warned Tuesday of a recent scam involving gift cards. A scammer will print out their own barcodes and place them over the real barcode on gift cards at local retailers. When the card is activated, the money gets added to the scammer's card instead of the card that's being purchased, ACSO said.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
WRAL News

Garner man uses fake companies named after Game of Thrones references to scam government out of $1.7 million

Garner, N.C. — A Garner man was sentenced to 20 months in prison after federal officials say he received $1.7 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funding. Tristan Bishop Pan, 40, submitted false Paycheck Protection Program loan applications designated for small businesses. He made false claims about companies he didn’t own and employees he didn't have, according to federal court documents.
GARNER, NC
Vice

People Keep Getting Scammed by Fake Landlords

Renters across the country are being duped into giving large sums of money to “landlords” who don’t own the properties they’re purporting to lease. The scheme, sometimes referred to as a “fake landlord” scam, is particularly cruel given that the rental market in some major cities is insane right now. Sky-high prices and low vacancy rates have understandably driven some tenants to scoop up the best deals available to them, fast. And plenty of hopeful renters in Florida, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, and Wisconsin have fallen victim to the grift.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Service#Kohls#Dmv
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Walmart
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Millions see $841 benefits payments today

SSI benefit payments worth as much as $841 are being sent to millions of Americans today, April 1. These are for those who collect SSI, and recipients can expect two checks for the month of April. The maximum amount for both checks this month would be $1,682. 8 million Americans...
ECONOMY
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy