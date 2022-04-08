$102M awarded to fake government website scam victims

(ABC4) – Consumers who were harmed by a scheme that led them to pay money and hand over personal information to fake government websites can now apply for redress payments.

The decision comes after a trial was won by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against On Point Global — which operated under several other names.

There’s now $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that promised a quick and easy government service, such as renewing a driver’s license, or eligibility determinations for public benefits like Section 8 housing or food stamps.

On sites where consumers submitted payments for alleged government services, they received “at most” a PDF with publicly available information on how to apply for a driver’s license.

On other sites that claimed to tell consumers whether they were eligible for government benefits, consumers who submitted detailed and sensitive personal information almost immediately began receiving a wave of unwanted sales and marketing contacts.

Some of the bogus sites included names like DMV.com, floridadriverslicense.org, and many others that were designed to imitate government websites.

The FTC says if a consumer either: paid money to an On Point Global fake DMV site between January 2017 and December 2019 and didn’t already get their money back, or submitted their personal information to an On Point Global government benefits site in 2019, they are eligible for a payment.

Those who are eligible should receive an email by mid-April with instructions from the company handling the claims process.

Those who paid money to fake DMV sites can find more information here .

Those who submitted personal information to fake government benefits sites can find information here .

Consumers who were deceived by the scams must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022, according to the FTC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.