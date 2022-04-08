Two More Days Of Tiger! Tiger Woods Makes Cut At Masters Tournament

It was not until after The Masters was won that Scottie Scheffler looked human after all. It turns out even the world number has a four-putt from time to time, only this one at the 18th at Augusta sealed the green jacket. It was the first instance this week that Scheffler had not looked every part the best player in the game, after four days of emphatically answering those questioning whether his rise to that ranking was too quick to be deserved. His hiccup at the last only went to prove how meticulous his performance had been until that point,...

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO