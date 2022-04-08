ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Two More Days Of Tiger! Tiger Woods Makes Cut At Masters Tournament

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The biggest storyline in golf leading up to 2022 Masters Tournament will have another two days to reach its peak as Tiger Woods earned the right to compete in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, this weekend at Augusta National. Woods made the cut after combining to score a...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Sherman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces Decision On Open Championship

Tiger Woods just wrapped up his first major golf tournament in more than a year, as he was able to get in four full rounds at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. While Woods was not in contention over the weekend, it was pretty awesome to see him out on the course, a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident.
AUGUSTA, GA
FanSided

How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters? Full history of Green Jacket wins

Tiger Woods returned to Augusta National, the site of his first and most recent major championship. In total, Tiger has won The Masters five times in his Hall of Fame career. Tiger Woods is back at The Masters where the five-time champion returned to Augusta National with his sights on just making the cut after a lengthy layoff after his car crash that severely injured his leg.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#Augusta National#Superbook
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters after holding off stunning Rory McIlroy surge

It was not until after The Masters was won that Scottie Scheffler looked human after all. It turns out even the world number has a four-putt from time to time, only this one at the 18th at Augusta sealed the green jacket. It was the first instance this week that Scheffler had not looked every part the best player in the game, after four days of emphatically answering those questioning whether his rise to that ranking was too quick to be deserved. His hiccup at the last only went to prove how meticulous his performance had been until that point,...
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

"It's like I hit a thousand putts" Tiger Woods after worst Masters round

Tiger Woods admitted after his worst ever round at The Masters it was like he hit "a thousand putts". There was always a big question over whether or not the 46-year-old would endure four days of walking at Augusta National. Woods was up for the fight and suggested he is...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Fox News

Tiger Woods wraps up first Masters appearance since 2020

Tiger Woods finished up the fourth and final round at the Masters on Sunday. He finished toward the bottom of the leaderboard but went through all 72 holes against high-level competition for the first time since he suffered devastating leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. Woods received a...
GOLF
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
37K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy