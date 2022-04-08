Monitoring a system next week

Snow showers will continue on & off on our Thursday, mainly during the morning hours, then again later in the evening. Between that, we'll see the light, wet snow showers turn back to rain briefly. Not much rain, or snow, is expected, with upwards of an inch for snowfall totals for the area. A good portion, if not all, of this snow will be melting when it reaches the ground, as the roads especially are still pretty warm. If anything, a dusting can be expected in the grassy areas and/or elevated surfaces. The NW wind will gust to/over 30 mph at times, stirring up the snowflakes, making it a little tough to see at times. Go slow & keep the headlights on all-day Thursday & for Friday. The snow is finally wrapping up by Friday afternoon, with not much more in the way of accumulations.

