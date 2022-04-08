ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monitoring a system next week

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week has another larger storm system taking aim on the Midwest. Wednesday is the day to watch...

www.kaaltv.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
#Extreme Weather
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
CBS 42

Trending Warmer Next Week; More Storms On The Way

After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Moisture returns Monday, strong storms possible mid-week

It's going to be a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine. We'll warm up into the upper 70s. However, with the strong southerly breeze and low humidity, it's important to avoid outdoor burning. Higher humidity will return this week, and we have a good chance for rain by midweek. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Severe weather, tornado chances ramp up across South in coming week

March came in like a lion when tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and, unfortunately, it looks to go out similarly. A growing risk for severe weather, including rotating thunderstorms with tornadoes, will develop late this week into early next. The area from Texas to Florida, in particular, will need to monitor...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOCO

Warm and Windy Wednesday

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the mid 40s tonight but a quick warm up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will also increase the fire danger on Wednesday. A storm system will bring a chance of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to parts of the state on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

Next round of storms forecast for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our projected next significant weather maker was located over the northern Pacific ocean as of Thursday evening. The preliminary forecast calls for the storm to move through next Wednesday. Severe weather is possible at that time. Rainfall could also be heavy. Here are the forecast rain totals.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyWabashValley.com

A cold weekend, thunderstorms next week

Partly cloudy and wind tonight with a low of 25. Sunny and 42 Sunday. A cold weekend with sub-freezing temperatures lasting to Monday morning. Other the 70s on Wednesday, next week shaping up to be cooler than normal with 40s and 50s. Lows cool, but a couple of nights in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wrapping Up The Week Snowy & Soggy

Snow showers will continue on & off on our Thursday, mainly during the morning hours, then again later in the evening. Between that, we'll see the light, wet snow showers turn back to rain briefly. Not much rain, or snow, is expected, with upwards of an inch for snowfall totals for the area. A good portion, if not all, of this snow will be melting when it reaches the ground, as the roads especially are still pretty warm. If anything, a dusting can be expected in the grassy areas and/or elevated surfaces. The NW wind will gust to/over 30 mph at times, stirring up the snowflakes, making it a little tough to see at times. Go slow & keep the headlights on all-day Thursday & for Friday. The snow is finally wrapping up by Friday afternoon, with not much more in the way of accumulations.
ENVIRONMENT

