How To Treat Mono At Home

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO