ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Watch: ‘Captain’ Brandon Belt Enters Oracle Park On A Boat, Throws First Pitch

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jligv_0f3trmoq00

Belt, the Giants’ self-appointed team captain, opened the season in style.

What started as a running joke late last season continued in hilarious fashion prior to the Giants’ season opener against the Marlins on Friday.

After declaring himself a self-appointed team captain in September, first baseman Brandon Belt delivered a not-so-subtle reminder before tossing the ceremonial first pitch. Belt’s jersey boasted a “C” made out of tape, a clever callback to Evan Longoria’s handiwork before the team’s Sept. 10 game versus the Cubs.

Belt emerged onto the field at Oracle Park on a boat wearing a captain’s hat while the “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme music blared over the loud speakers. The fan favorite then tossed baseballs to the adoring crowd before hopping off the vessel to deliver the pitch.

The scene gave MLB fans one of the more memorable Opening Day gags thus far while giving those in attendance a great way to usher in a new season.

Belt, the longest-tenured player on the Giants roster, accepted a $18.4 million qualifying offer during the offseason to remain with the club he’s been a part of since 2011. He tallied a career-best 29 home runs with .274 batting average and 59 RBIs in 2021.

After being relegated to a bystander last postseason because of injury, Belt likely enters 2022 hoping for the chance to make more noise in the fall than he did to kick off what could be another promising season in San Francisco.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adnan Virk
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Park#Giants#Brandon Belt Enters#Marlins#Cubs
numberfire.com

Giants' Heliot Ramos batting sixth on Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ramos will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. The Giants implied team total of 3.89 runs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Giants face the Marlins leading series 1-0

LINE: Giants -150, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins. San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 54-27 in home games a season ago. The Giants pitching staff put up a 3.24 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Giants and Marlins meet to decide series winner

LINE: Giants -130, Marlins +110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Giants batted .249 as a team in the 2021 season with a .769 OPS.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy