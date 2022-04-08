Warm weather digging tips to stay safe in the garden

DENVER (KRDO) -- Xcel Energy wants to remind customers of safe digging practices as Coloradans head outdoors to spruce up their gardens.

The state has declared April 2022 as Safe Dig Month. So Xcel Energy wants to stress the importance of calling 8-1-1 or visiting colorado811.org before digging in their backyards to get underground utility lines marked. At no charge, locators will mark approximate locations of underground lines with spray paint, flags, or both.

Customers may also need to arrange for a private locator company to locate lines that are not operated by a utility, such as lines installed by homeowners to heat pools or light garages. Information on locating those companies can be found at colorado811.org .

Damaging an underground utility line could result in outages or even lead to injury or death. Colorado law states that homeowners and contractors must submit a request to have utility lines located on their properties before undergoing any digging project. This includes projects to install posts for mailboxes, build decks, or plant trees.

