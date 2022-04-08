ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Fifth annual oyster roast at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head

By Tyler Manion
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry celebration is back this weekend after the organizers say they missed the last two years due to the pandemic. The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head is having its fifth annual oyster roast this Saturday, but they say they...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

National Infantry Museum holds 20th annual River Blast Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Civil War Museum in Columbus invited families out for a good time as they hosted the 20th annual River Blast Festival. The weekend-long event was full of live entertainment, food trucks, and cannon firing. Soldiers and sailors from came to perform a re-enactment of...
COLUMBUS, GA
Savannah Morning News

Ciné in Athens, Park Plaza on Hilton Head Island outlines for Savannah arthouse theater

Savannah doesn’t have an arthouse movie theater, but that isn’t due to a lack of trying. Non-mainstream movies find their way into town thanks in part to a host of individuals and organizations even with the lack of a stable venue. In Athens, Georgia, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, movie fans have found stable homes to sate their cinematic cravings.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
Hilton Head Island, SC
Food & Drinks
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Dessert#Food Drink#The Gullah Museum#Wtoc#Hhi#Gullah Oyster#Hilton Head High
WSAV News 3

Savannah locals answer what goes in grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Grits are a tradition in the Coastal Empire and many locals find comfort in the porridge that’s made from dried hulled corn kernels that have been ground to a fine, medium or thick consistency. As simple as they sound, they have been front and center of the ongoing sweet vs. savory debate […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Golf.com

How to make Augusta National’s famous pimento cheese sandwich

If you’ve ever been to the Masters — or perhaps simply spoken to someone who has — you’ve likely heard plenty about the club’s famous pimento cheese sandwiches. They’re a staple on the Masters concessions menu, which offers refreshment at, well, refreshing throwback price-points. A barbecue sandwich will set you back $3, but the humble pimento cheese sandwich is only half that — an incredible $1.50.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRDW-TV

Downtown Augusta restaurant featured on national television

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local restaurant is featured on CBS television. ‘The Dish’ is a segment on CBS Saturday Morning. They’re airing a feature on Luigi’s, a restaurant in downtown Augusta since 1949. The feature airs at 8:30 on April 9. Now, it’s the oldest family-owned...
AUGUSTA, GA
Hampton Times

BennettStrong raises over $10,000 at fifth annual gala

The BennettStrong Foundation recently held its fifth annual fundraising gala on Feb. 26 at The Warrington and raised over $10,000 for its endeavors to help families in the N/IICU at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This year’s event, BennettStrong: The Greatest Show gala, raised more funds than any other past gala to help continue the funding of the foundation’s parent survival kits in the N/IICU.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Island Packet Online

Roads will be closed in preparation for Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade. What to know

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Hilton Head’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. And so is the traffic. The festivities will begin at Lowcountry Celebration Park near the parking lot at Coligny Beach. From there, the parade will turn left onto Pope Avenue and make another left on Office Park Road. The parade ends at the Courtyard Building near Park Plaza.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Narcity USA

I Was A Ghost Tour Guide In America's Most Haunted City — Here's What's Real & Fake

This Essay is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. My hometown of Savannah, GA is regarded as one of the most haunted cities in America with its highly popular ghost tours. The "Hostess City" makes an impression on visitors with her live oak-lined cobblestone streets, budding culinary scene, and rich history.
SAVANNAH, GA
Axios Tampa Bay

Bern's Steakhouse's new wine is a piece of art

The 25th annual Bern's Winefest has come and gone, but we wanted to turn your attention to a glorious wine label that debuted at the event.The label was recreated from a previously commissioned piece by the Spanish graffiti artist duo PichiAvo and is on an artisan series of Viña Arana Gran Reserva 2012 from La Rioja Alta, S.A.Flashback: The label sprung from a partnership between Bern's and CASS Contemporary, which manages Bern's founder David Laxer's art collection. It's the latest in a line of artistic wine and spirits labels, and CASS will release a tequila in collaboration with Bern's in summer 2023. What they're saying: "Art has long been part of the Bern's point of view," Laxer tells Axios. "In fact, it's our tagline: Art in steak."
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy