Flags Lowered For WA Supreme Court Justice Mary Fairhurst

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFJDu_0f3tr3NW00

Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with Governor Jay Inslee’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered on Saturday, April 9, in remembrance of retired Washington State Supreme Court Justice Mary Elizabeth Fairhurst.

Fairhurst died on December 28, 2021, she had been fighting cancer. Mayor Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor Fairhurst.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m., at Saint Martin’s University Marcus Pavilion in Lacey.

