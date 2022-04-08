ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NJ

Heavy flooding in North Jersey results in all-day evacuations

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJ3zl_0f3tquk300

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (PIX11) — Rain all day Thursday and into Friday morning resulted in flooding that was so severe in some North Jersey communities that rescue crews were actively evacuating people from just after sunrise to just before sunset. The floodwaters still had not receded after nightfall.

Bel Habib, a longtime resident of New Milford, described how he and his family had watched the waters of the nearby Hackensack River rise Thursday night through Friday morning.

“At 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.,” he said, “we started the mad dash to move everything upstairs, and here we are.”

Where he is is Columbia Street in Hackensack.  It, along with about a dozen streets in the riverside communities of New Milford and Oradell, were engulfed by the Hackensack River when it overflowed its banks.

It caused rescue crews to have to evacuate 15 people from eight homes. They also had to pull a grandmother and grandchild from their vehicle as the waters surrounded it. Two other drivers also had to be rescued from fast-rising waters.

Also, dozens more homes that didn’t get flooded inside ended up getting flooded in their basements. Andrea Acevedo found that out firsthand. Ironically, she’s had to live outside of her New Milford home while it’s being renovated from extensive damage it suffered during floods from Hurricane Ida early last fall. She’d recently gotten her furnace, water heater and electrical equipment replaced, in her crawl space under the house. When she went to check on it on Friday, it was not a pretty sight.

“All ruined,” she said, as she looked at a crawl space filled to the ceiling with floodwaters. “This is absolutely devastating.”

Even residents whose homes weren’t flooded directly fear serious indirect damage.

“What’s happening,” said homeowner Nicholas Pipito, describing floodwater activity in the neighborhood, “is it goes through sewer system.”

He said that the waters end up coming into homes that way. “And they get water in their basement.,” he added.

Some New Milford residents pointed out that they’re located just a half-mile or so below the Oradell Dam and reservoir. They called on it to be managed differently.

“They should look at the forecast,” said Habib, the Columbia Street resident. He said that the dam often keeps the reservoir near capacity.

Instead, he said, “They should pre-emptively lower the water level, and prevent it from unloading on us.”

Suez North America operates the Oradell Dam and reservoir system. PIX11 News reached out to the company for comment but has not yet gotten a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oradell, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Columbia, NJ
City
New Milford, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Government
City
Hackensack, NJ
NBC News

Nearly 200 diners at N.J. restaurant trapped by floodwaters in storm

A Thursday night dinner at an upscale Italian restaurant in Hawthorne, New Jersey, turned into a rescue mission when fast-moving floodwaters trapped patrons inside. Nearly 200 people were at Bottagra Restaurant when the Passaic River began to overflow during an evening storm that slammed the tri-state area with more than 3 inches of rain within 24 hours.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Hackensack River#Water Heater#Reservoir#Extreme Weather
96.1 The Breeze

Spring Snowstorm Could Be On The Way For New York State

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy