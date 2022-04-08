ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

TxDot creates snake sculpture to remind you to Be Safe and Drive Smart

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding you to “Be Safe and...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT offers tips for driving in severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spring storms can bring rain showers, severe weather, and winter weather, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is sharing helpful tips to adjust to any type of severe conditions that may come through the Texas Panhandle. Here are some tips for driving in heavy rain and flood-prone areas, according to […]
TRAFFIC
The Marshall Project

Texas Says Its Multi-Billion Dollar Border Operation Is Working. The Evidence Tells a Different Story.

Thomas King-Randall had been waiting for two hours to drop his daughters off at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Midland, Texas. It was 10:30 p.m. on a school night in August, and it was her turn to care for the two girls. The ex-girlfriend showed up drunk and was arguing with her new boyfriend in his truck, police later wrote in a report. King-Randall, who is Black, said in an interview that the woman’s Latino boyfriend called him a racial slur, which led to a fight.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
NBC News

New truck for Texas teen whose car got tipped and spun by tornado

The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake
CBS Denver

Cross In Snow Is Reminder Of Dangerous Driving Conditions On Highway 285

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s best known as Highway 285, a major link to southern and southwest Colorado from Denver. Near Windy Point it has another name — “The Sgt. Sean Renfro Memorial Highway.” (credit: CBS) “Whenever I drive this road, especially in this weather, a tragic story comes to mind,” CBS4 Reporter Rick Sallinger said. A cross marks the spot where Jefferson County Sergeant Sean Renfro lost his life, helping crash victims in this type of winter weather. (credit: CBS) Isaline Washington was among those stopped near the spot where the deadly crash happened. She was with a group from the Crestone Charter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Pets
Kiss 103.1 FM

How a Texas Woman Was Arrested for Giving Her Baby to a Stranger

What would you do if someone you didn't know tried to give you a baby?. I can understand a new mother being overwhelmed, but this is not the way to get help. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that a woman in Corpus Christi, Texas has been arrested after asking a stranger on the street to take her newborn. The baby in question is less than two weeks old.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KVUE

Road closures: The Statesman Cap10K is this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Dust off your running shoes, the Statesman Cap10K is back this weekend! But if you're not a runner, there are some areas around Austin you might want to avoid. The race will kick off Sunday, April 10, at 8 a.m. on South Congress Avenue – the...
AUSTIN, TX
NRToday.com

Staying safe when you travel

Wherever you go in the world, the same common-sense safety precautions you take in everyday life will serve you well while you’re traveling, whether it’s for business or leisure. When you’re packing, choose inconspicuous clothing so that you don’t draw attention to yourself, or the fact that you’re...
TRAVEL
FOX Carolina

How to stay safe while driving in severe weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The risk of flash flooding is high during heavy rain like we’re seeing today. The best rule of thumb is to avoid driving entirely but if you find yourself caught on the roads during severe weather or flooding we put the following tips together on how to navigate safely:
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy