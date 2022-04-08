No Huddle Radio #81: Packers Are Meeting with Draft Prospects
By J.J. Lahey
packerstalk.com
2 days ago
Gil and J.J. talk about the draft prospects the Packers have met with so far and look for clues as to Gutekunst’s draft strategy. They also talk about the retirement of Whitney Mercilus and how it effects not only the...
NFL star Dwayne Haskins shared a final social media post talking about being "at peace" just hours before he died. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning. On Friday, Haskins shared his final post on his Instagram story, a...
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
The Green Bay Packers are coming off yet another massively disappointing season. However, questions surrounding their quarterback situation and the future of Aaron Rodgers was answered after he won his second straight NFL MVP Award. The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year deal worth $150 million. That made him the highest paid player in the league. It appeared to put to rest any talk of him leaving the franchise or retiring, or so we thought.
The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
In October last year, former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings legend Brett Favre generated headlines … for the wrong reasons. The quarterback was involved in a scandal that featured him accepting a sum of $1.1 million for a speaking appearance he no-showed back in 2017 and 2018. Now, new texts show that the scandal runs much, much deeper.
We might be seeing Terrell Owens and Colin Kaepernick teaming up on the football field at some point this year. That’s what T.O. wants, anyway. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is recruiting Kaepernick to play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is hoping to land on a roster this year.
The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
After ten years with the Minnesota Vikings, the 32-year-old Rudolph signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Giants ahead of last season. In his final season in Minnesota, Rudolph caught just 28 passes, the lowest since 2014, when he played in just nine games. Rudolph followed that performance with another down year in 2021 for the Giants. In 16 games last season, Rudolph posted 26 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown.
Brian Gutekunst’s four years of draft history as Green Bay Packers general manager has provided a few clues in the first round: He prefers young and elite athletes, and he’s not afraid to trade up to get a player. In a new mock draft from Chad Reuter of...
In a seven-round mock draft, Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings sent Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks to the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd overall selection. “If Treylon Burks falls to the Packers, this just feels like a layup for Green Bay. Burks is 6’2″, 225 pounds, has 33.5″ arms, 4.5 speed, and explodes upfield on tape,” Cummings wrote. “He checks all the boxes for the Packers, who crave size and athleticism at the wide receiver position. Burks may not be an elite creator right away with his route running, but he can separate on slants, and if you get the ball into his hands, he’s going to be a weapon for your offense. And down the field, his catching instincts allow him to win above the rim.”
How can the Green Bay Packers be sure to get the players they want in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? By trading up. With additional picks in the first and second rounds from the Davante Adams trade and an additional pick in the fourth as a compensatory pick for losing Corey Linsley last offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst has the capital to make a move. And that’s what happened in Chad Reuter’s latest fourth-round mock for NFL.com.
Kyle Rudolph’s tenure with the New York Giants was short-lived. He lasted just one season in East Rutherford, getting the boot after the team fired head coach Joe Judge and hired Brian Daboll. But don’t count Rudolph out just yet. Despite his poor shoring in 2021, which began with...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former assistant coach Gary Brown. Brown, the Cowboys running backs coach from 2013-19, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. The former Cowboys assistant coach played in the NFL before getting...
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002. They’ve offset that quirk with exceptional drafting in the second round with Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. What if they go...
It’s not a Sunday at The Masters if Jim Nantz isn’t on the call. He’s been calling The Masters since 1989 and has seen numerous great moments over the years. It was no different today as Scott Scheffler won his first green jacket and his first major overall. He was pulling away heading into Sunday’s final round and he stayed clear of the pack to win the event.
Comments / 0