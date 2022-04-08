Man Suspected of Burglarizing Businesses in LA County

Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles (CNS) - A 38-year-old man suspected of perpetrating a series of burglaries in Los Angeles and Riverside counties was being held today in lieu of $120,000 bail.

Jose Eduardo Ramirez of Victorville was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of burglary and receiving stolen property.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Ramirez allegedly carried out break-ins in multiple locations, including Diamond Bar, Baldwin Park, West Covina and Lake Elsinore between September 2021 and last month.

The sheriff's Special Enforcement Team investigated the burglaries and ultimately connected the suspect to each of one, Sgt. Jeff Reese alleged.

There were no details regarding how detectives developed leads in the case or identified Ramirez.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

The case is expected to be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for review.