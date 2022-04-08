ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Lacrosse Falls at UMass, 22-8

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST, Mass. – GW lacrosse dropped a 22-8 decision at No. 17 UMass on Friday at Garber Field. After the Minutewomen began their offense scoring two unanswered after the opening draw, three-straight scores from Sophia Watkinson, Tori Hampton and...

MassLive.com

Westfield boys lacrosse team rallies from four-goal deficit to stun Minnechaug, 10-9

WESTFIELD – If Western Massachusetts has not yet taken notice of what is brewing in the Whip City, they might want to start paying attention now. Three days prior to taking the field against rival Minnechaug in a boys lacrosse game, Westfield gave Longmeadow everything it had and then some before losing a hard-fought battle to the Lancers, 9-7. On Friday, that same work ethic paid off as the Bombers rallied from a four-goal deficit to stun the Falcons, 10-9.
WESTFIELD, MA
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
