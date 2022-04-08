ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Why Clear Communication Is Vital for Your Crating and Shipping Provider

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hand over valuable assets to a specialty crating, packaging and shipping company, it can feel like those items have gone into a blackhole. You aren’t traveling with the shipment, of course, so you don’t know where it is at any given time. In addition, you aren’t monitoring the path...

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

US Xpress pilots 24/7 autonomous freight with Kodiak Robotics

During the pilot, which occurred in late March, the Kodiak truck and pre-loaded U.S. Xpress trailers took four round trips from Dallas to Atlanta, a total of 6,350 miles, delivering eight commercial loads. The truck ran 24 hours a day for 131 total hours, or nearly six days, always with one of a rotating team of four safety drivers in the front seat.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Business Opportunities#Biotechnology#Craters Freighters
ZDNet

Free online tech courses with certificates

Free online classes with certificates have made professional development more accessible than ever before. Tech students can complete courses to qualify for entry-level careers, and experienced professionals seeking advancement opportunities can master new skills. These courses offer accelerated and flexible schedules and give you the chance to show your mastery...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

The six steps needed for retail and service sectors to survive the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on retail and service sectors. Researchers from Swinburne University of Technology and New Zealand's Massey Business School, led by Swinburne researcher Dr. Carla Ferraro, have released new findings on long-term effects of COVID-19 on the retail and services sectors. The findings help businesses plan for future times of extreme crisis.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Biology
Motley Fool

Starbucks Highlights Why China Is Vital to Its Success

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Over the years, Starbucks ( SBUX 2.21% )...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

APAC firms see need to train staff in digital skills, but few actually do so

Most organisations in Asia-Pacific realise their employees need training in digital skills, but few have put in place plans to do so. With cloud and cybersecurity amongst the top digital skills in demand, employers run the risk of missing out on key business benefits if the skills gaps remain unplugged.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Without universal AI literacy, AI will fail us

But this technology comes with risks that must be mitigated now to prepare for the future. AI literacy will equip current and future AI adopters to deploy and use the technology responsibly and equitably. Much has been said about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how we live,...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Improve Your Website's Core Web Vitals: A How-To Guide

Google announced its algorithm update of core web vitals in May 2020 and also informed that this update will be applicable from June 2021. The important components of web core vitals include; load time, interactivity, and visual stability. Various factors determine the overall user experience of your site and if you are unsure whether it is good or not, there are different tools that will help you find out about your site experience and how you can improve it. Google has made it easier for search engine optimizers and site owners.
INTERNET
pymnts

Kenyan Mobile Service Providers Join Payments Network

Cell phone operators in Kenya are joining a central bank initiative to integrate the nation’s payment systems by allowing mobile payments across networks, Bloomberg reported Friday (April 8). The first phase of the project will allow Telkom Kenya Ltd. and Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd. customers to pay for products...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Home Credit India Partners With Pine Labs to Build Omnichannel Transactions Network

Home Credit India (HCI), a local arm of the global consumer finance company, is partnering with Pine Labs, which works with payments and merchant commerce, a report says. This will enhance the access to the Home Credit Ujjwal Card’s digital equated monthly installment (EMI)-financing options, which will offer service to Pine Labs point-of-sale terminals around India.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Improving eCommerce Product Discovery with Recommendation Engines

Recommendation engines can be used to get customers hooked to your platform through a hyper-personalized shopping experience. Around 35% of what consumers purchase on Amazon and 75% what they watch on Netflix come from product recommendations. In this blog, we will deep-dive to understand how recommendation engines can improve product discovery by looking at real-world examples and applications. Product discovery is an important factor for eCommerce websites to boost sales and enable a seamless customer experience. Here are four interesting strategies eCommerce brands can use to make their product easily 'visible'
INTERNET
pymnts

FinCEN Praised Automated AML Systems, Digital Identity Solutions

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has intensified its fight against money laundering for the last few years. But in this endeavor, the regulator relies on companies to establish solid anti-money laundering (AML) programs to detect illicit conducts and if they don’t have one, they can face hefty fines. FinCEN imposed more than $600 million in fines for AML violations in just 14 months (from January 2021 to March 2022).
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with Cala CEO Andrew Wyatt

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Andrew Wyatt shares why supply chains require redundancy and how Cala is enabling mobile collaboration for product creation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal10 Ways Supply Chain Analytics Contribute to a More Sustainable WorldSCAD Students Can Now Minor in Sneaker DesignUp Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Australia reinforces data and quantum as priority research areas in new roadmap

Developing a national digital research infrastructure (NDRI) strategy has been put forward as one of the eight recommendations outlined in the federal government's 2021 National Research Infrastructure (NRI) Roadmap that was launched on Thursday. According to the roadmap, the NDRI strategy will help coordinate, integrate, and support research across fields...
AUSTRALIA
pymnts

SaaS Startup Rocketlane Says Onboarding Critical for B2B Growth

Rocketlane, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup from Chennai, India, is banking on customer onboarding as a way to accelerate B2B growth, according to a Sunday (April 10) report from the Economic Times of India. According to CEO Srikrishnan Ganesan, it’s “critical,” especially for B2B companies selling to larger customers. The larger...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

MedTech: Transforming Healthcare with Medical Imaging AI

Healthcare providers and their patients stand to benefit dramatically from AI technologies, thanks to their ability to leverage data at scale to reveal new insights. But for AI developers to perform the research that will feed the next wave of breakthroughs, they first need the right data and the tools to use it. Powerful new techniques are now available to extract and utilize data from complex objects like medical imaging, but leaders must know where to invest their organizations’ resources to fuel this transformation.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy