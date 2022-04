GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) invited grocery store guests and Associates to participate in a fundraising campaign supporting 43 chapters of Habitat for Humanity across the Midwest. Donations totaling $180,000 were collected by the SpartanNash Foundation, which will help individuals and families in eight Midwest states take the first important steps toward owning a home.

