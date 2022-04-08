Letters to the Editor/Opinion April 2022

April 8 issue:

Help keep our history of Encinitas alive

Do you just love this town? Would you like to keep memories alive? Do you want to share our colorful history with just about everyone? Please then, consider becoming a part of our active Historical Society! The Encinitas Historical Society is a nonprofit all-volunteer organization that has been collecting, caring, archiving and printing the history of Encinitas from the bluffs at Moonlight Beach to the historic Bumann Ranch and from lagoon to lagoon since 1983.

We are currently open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. as we operate within our beloved 1883 one-room schoolhouse. There are always at least two docents (trained volunteers) scheduled to meet and welcome curious visitors literally from all over the world. So, you don’t relish the idea of being inside? Our gardens are where some of the docents love to spend their time as they greet visitors when they arrive. Each garden section displays an educational aspect of native plants and water-wise floral. We only ask for a commitment of at least three hours per month; either a morning shift from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or the afternoon shift from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. After your first day you will realize how enthralled our visitors are to actually be in the 1883 schoolhouse museum, while admiring our photo collections, publications and gift items. The diverse visitors love experiencing the classic look of a one-room schoolhouse with furnishings from the early 1900s.

Please consider dropping by to pay us a visit. Meet new folks, as our current docents range from retired schoolteachers, newcomers of all ages, to a local high school senior. We are jestingly referred to as the “hysterical society”...because we have fun while unselfishly serving our community!

The schoolhouse is located on the southwestern area of the Pacific View Elementary School campus, 390 West “F” Street, Encinitas. There is plenty of on-site parking. Admission is always free. Visit us at info@encinitashistoricalsociety.org. Schoolhouse phone number 760-942-9066 (leave a message if need be).

Carolyn Cope,

President, Encinitas Historical Society

Why it matters that Encinitas has an alternative supplier offering clean energy to residents

As residents of Encinitas, we enjoy the benefits it offers as a small, close-knit community with six miles of beautiful coastline, beaches, and a quality of life that represents the best of California living. We’re also responsible for preserving our way of life and our community for future generations. As a life-long surfer, I don’t like the idea of my favorite breaks going away.

Sea level rise driven by climate change is a real threat to our coastal community and our way of life. Our city has put together a very good climate action plan, thanks to the vision of an environmentally conscious mayor, city council and city staff. The biggest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions are transportation at 54% and electricity at 23%. Our city’s commitment to adopt community choice energy is a key strategy in the plan to reduce emissions from energy.

Starting this month, Encinitas residents will receive electricity from 100% renewable energy sources supplied by a not-for-profit community choice energy provider, San Diego Community Power (SDCP). We don’t have to do anything to switch to clean energy, since we are automatically enrolled in this as per California state laws governing such providers.

While we have the option to opt out, it makes sense to stay opted in, both for the planet and our pocketbook, since we can each make a difference to address climate change by powering our homes with 100% clean energy.

It took five years to bring these positive changes to our city, starting in 2016 when a group of motivated residents organized to support forward-looking city officials in exploring options. Back then, I didn’t know much about community choice energy but quickly embraced it as the most effective measure I could personally take to fight climate change and help preserve our city’s vibe.

Encinitas joined forces with four other cities, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Chula Vista and San Diego, to form a “joint powers authority” which came together as SDCP, a locally operated community choice energy provider. Each city is represented on the SDCP board, so we all have a say, and we’ve been eagerly anticipating the launch of services.

Even small cities like ours have the power to play a critical role in solving the global problem of climate change.

We will continue to receive just the one bill from SDG&E, which will deliver power, manage monthly billing and customer service, and provide system maintenance. But unlike the for-profit utility, San Diego Community Power will reinvest its profits into local renewable projects, supporting clean energy jobs and equitable sustainability programs. So, it’s a win-win for Encinitas’ future.

Sincerely,

Gary Jahns

Encinitas

This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .