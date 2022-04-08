ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beautiful weekend ahead!

By Hank Allen
 2 days ago

This afternoon will be very nice with afternoon temperatures only topping out around 70. The one issue will be the wind picking back up into the 15-20 mile per hour range with gusts into the 30s at times. That will start to diminish as we head towards sunset. That coupled with low humidity and dry conditions will make for dangerous outdoor burning conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday due to those conditions and outdoor burning is discouraged.

Low humidity sticks with us through the weekend. Look for a cool morning Saturday with lows around 40 north and mid to upper 40s south. This is unseasonably chilly for April, but we’ll see warmer conditions to start next week.

Mid 70s return Saturday and highs will top out near 80 on Sunday. Remember to use sunscreen and sunglasses if you are out and about this weekend!

