Gerrit Cole brushes off questions about Billy Crystal's first pitch affecting his routine

Gerrit Cole looked visibly upset in the dugout while Billy Crystal was getting ready to throw out the first pitch before the Yankees’ season opener, and looked rattled in a first inning where he surrendered a 3-0 lead four batters in without recording an out.

Cole tried to downplay that question of the ceremonial first pitch affecting him as much as he could after the Yankees’ eventual 6-5 11-inning win, but did confirm he was thrown off a little by the delay.

“That was an unforeseen challenge,” Cole said. “The festivities got a little away from the schedule.”

First pitch was scheduled for 1:08 p.m., and actually came at 1:12 – but in those four minutes in between, while Crystal was finishing the on-field ceremonies with the first pitch, Cole was seen in the dugout, seemingly upset with how the festivities were unfolding:

When asked point blank if he was upset because of a strict regimen being broken, Cole was almost as evasive as he was last year when asked about Spider-Tack.

"I don't know. My schedule’s not down to the minute, but…” he said, as he trailed off.

He later had this to say about the four-pitch walk that started the game, and how it ended up:

“Obviously the first four pitches were not really competitive, but fortunately we were able to settle in after that and give us a chance to win.”

Indeed, Cole’s first four pitches walked leadoff hitter Kike Hernandez, his seventh was smacked by Rafael Devers for a two-run homer that made it 2-0, and by the time he recorded his first out on the 17th pitch, the Red Sox had a runner on second and a 3-0 lead.

But Cole allowed just one hit and one hit batter (which was erased on a double play) over the four innings he pitched after J.D. Martinez’s RBI double, and all was well that ended well, as the Yankees pulled off a 6-5 walk-off win.

And no, Crystal did not get an at-bat, like he did in a spring training game on his 60 th birthday, but that certainly would’ve been a possibility on a day where the Yankees exhausted their entire bench!

