Ex-boyfriend stalked Northwell Health employee for months before killing her, police say

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Northwell Health employee inside a parking garage in New Hyde Park.

Quay-Sean Renard Hines, 30, of Bay Shore, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Amelia Laguerre. She was shot nine times in a parking garage underneath a medical complex on 1999 Marcus Avenue on March 31.

“Why was she murdered? Because the defendant wouldn’t allow her to go on with her life after their relationship,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Laguerre, a Queens resident, was a mother of a little boy and worked as an administrative assistant for Northwell Health in New Hyde Park. Hines stalked her for months after their relationship ended, police said.

“He began to damage her property. He burned her clothes. He damaged her son’s belongings and was suspected of breaking into her apartment in October of 2021,” said Nassau County Police Lt. Steve Fitzpatrick.

Hines allegedly shot and killed Laguerre right after she finished her shift at work.

“When Amelia came out to her car, Quay-Sean immediately came up behind her. He shot at her ten times, striking her nine times. Those shots caused her death,” Fitzpatrick said.

Hines then went out for a workout after shooting Laguerre, investigators said.

“Less than one hour after Hines allegedly shot Ms. Laguerre, he went to the gym. The murder was a selfish act. It was a calculated act, and it was a cowardly act,” said Donnelly.

Police described Laguerre’s death as a sad case of domestic violence, an issue that’s on the rise on Long Island.

“We have to do our part from the law enforcement, and we have to do our part from the communities where we reach out and speak up. Don’t let the victims hide in those corners. Bring them forward so we can go out and address these issues,” Fitzpatrick said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. You can find a list of resources here.

