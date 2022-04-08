Authorities investigating death of man in Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD — Video shows that a man being held in the Winnebago County Jail appeared to have a seizure before he was found unconscious by guards and later died, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.

Members of the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force are investigating the death of David C. Reimann, 53, who was in a medical pod at the jail.

Reimann was transported to UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital after he was found unconscious about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to a news release.

Guilty:Floyd Brown convicted of 2nd-degree murder in deputy slaying

Video from the jail cell was not released. However, a preliminary review of it by Hanley's office seemed to show Reimann having a seizure before guards found him and rendered first aid, the release said.

Hanley said more information will be uncovered as the Integrity Task Force conducts its investigation.

Activation of the task force is standard procedure in such cases. The task force is composed of area detectives from outside the sheriff's department.

Hanley will review the findings of the investigation to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

Reimann had recently been arrested and was in jail pending charges for escape from a penal institution and driving under the influence of drugs.

Jeff Kolkey: (815) 987-1374; jkolkey@rrstar.com; @jeffkolkey