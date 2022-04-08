ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Authorities investigating death of man in Winnebago County Jail

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
ROCKFORD — Video shows that a man being held in the Winnebago County Jail appeared to have a seizure before he was found unconscious by guards and later died, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.

Members of the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force are investigating the death of David C. Reimann, 53, who was in a medical pod at the jail.

Reimann was transported to UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital after he was found unconscious about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to a news release.

Guilty:Floyd Brown convicted of 2nd-degree murder in deputy slaying

Video from the jail cell was not released. However, a preliminary review of it by Hanley's office seemed to show Reimann having a seizure before guards found him and rendered first aid, the release said.

Hanley said more information will be uncovered as the Integrity Task Force conducts its investigation.

Activation of the task force is standard procedure in such cases. The task force is composed of area detectives from outside the sheriff's department.

Hanley will review the findings of the investigation to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

Reimann had recently been arrested and was in jail pending charges for escape from a penal institution and driving under the influence of drugs.

Jeff Kolkey: (815) 987-1374; jkolkey@rrstar.com; @jeffkolkey

The Independent

Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

A pair of Iowa teenagers allegedly beat their 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a bat, according to police. Court documents released on Tuesday detailed the murder and suspects. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66. Ms Graber taught them Spanish at Fairfield High School, approximately 95 miles southwest of Des Moines. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. Fox News reports that the woman's body was found buried under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and some railroad ties at a local park the day after she...
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Davonte Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
