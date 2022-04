The new CDC and FDA recommendations open up a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people over 50 and people who are immunocompromised. The guidelines say anyone over the age of 50 who received their last dose at least four months ago, and people over the age of 12 with certain health conditions can now receive another shot.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO