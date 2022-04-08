ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infrastructure improvements, new restaurants bring ‘Renaissance’ to Federal Hill

By Alexandra Leslie
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of Federal Hill’s most popular events is scheduled to return next month.

“Al Fresco On the Hill” was born during the pandemic partially out of necessity, since restaurants were limited in how many guests they could serve due to social distancing restrictions.

Since its inception, Federal Hill Commerce Association President Rick Simone tells 12 News the European-style dining event has only grown in popularity.

Al Fresco is scheduled to return May 13 and will take place on Fridays and Saturdays between 3:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Atwells Avenue will be cordoned off during that time so restaurants can extend their dining rooms out into the street.

Simone said 30 restaurants are planning on participating this year. Within a years time, he said six new restaurants have opened up on Federal Hill.

“It’s something that if you had asked us a year ago, we would have thought we would have been losing businesses,” Simone said.

Gov. Dan McKee said Rhode Island is one of the top five states when it comes to economic recovery.

“But the only way we keep that is by supporting our small businesses and supporting people who are out there doing the work to keep our economy going,” McKee said. “I’m glad that we’re no longer living in this Plexiglass economy that I know that we did not like at all.”

McKee said he’s gifted more than $200,000 to the capital city to support Al Fresco and other “Take it Outside” initiatives.

The initiative is a statewide effort designed to encourage and increase outdoor commercial activities while helping reduce the transmission of COVID-19. It’s part of the Rhode Island Rebounds effort, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

McKee is scheduled to announce the recipients of millions of dollars in Take it Outside grants.

In addition to new businesses, Simone said hundreds of new residents have moved to the city thanks to three residential projects.

“People that are living here, shopping here, bringing their guests here and supporting the area,” he said.

Simone said there are plenty of other accomplishments that have gone unnoticed.

“All things that would have been unbearable to do in a typical time of the year with all the traffic and the business that happens up here,” Simone explained.

Throughout the pandemic, Simone said new gas lines and water mains were installed, new sidewalks were built and portions of Atwells Avenue were repaved. He described the improvements made on Federal Hill as a “Renaissance.”

“We’re going to see a gorgeous, walkable and attractive center of our capital city,” Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor said.

In addition to Al Fresco, Simone said the Federal Hill Summer Festival will take place June 17-19, and the Columbus Day Festival is scheduled for Oct. 7-10.

