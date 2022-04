Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.

