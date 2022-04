Steele Chambers is still fairly new to the linebacker position, but hes already making the most of his opportunity. Heading into his junior season at Ohio State, Chambers a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit who came to the Buckeyes as a running back has been putting in work at the position throughout spring practices and is expected to play a big role on the defensive side of the ball in 2022.

COLUMBUS, OH 13 HOURS AGO