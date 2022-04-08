ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Residents concerned over potential placement of traffic cameras in Beaver County

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crOn0_0f3tkdcq00

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — When you drive through an intersection every day, you likely are not looking for cameras. But dozens of intersections in Beaver County have just that.

“The cameras are not speeding cameras, they are not traffic light cameras, they only identify a vehicle after it leaves a traffic light,” said David Lozier, the Beaver County district attorney.

An image is taken of every license plate that goes through the designated intersections. Those plates are then put into a database used by the county to solve crimes.

“We’ve had homicides solved in 15-20 minutes because we know someone fled the scene, we know the make and model of the car, we tracked the car, made an arrest, and keep the community safe,” Lozier said.

With 45 active cameras, the DA believes the method is working. He credits the solving of Sharon Benyo’s murder in October to the cameras tracking the suspect’s vehicle in Chippewa Township. These kinds of measurable results are why he believes it is important to expand the program.

“We are looking at adding a couple of major intersections in the Ambridge area,” Lozier said.

But the locations of these cameras have some residents concerned. They reached out to Channel 11 stating that the potential locations are targeting low-income and minority populations. Plus, the housing authority is paying into this round, although the cameras are not on their property and are positioned blocks from any entrances.

Channel 11 took their issues straight to the DA.

“We only put them at major traffic intersections. These aren’t on side streets, they are on major commercial districts. There is not facial recognition, it’s just license plates, which is public data,” Lozier said.

Currently, the camera locations aren’t available to the public.

“We have tight security measures to make sure that police are tracked. Police chiefs audit (how) and why they have access to make sure people’s privacy aren’t violated,” Lozier said.

The typical funding for these cameras comes from county drug money, but, after a time, the storage fees fall to the individual municipalities.

The Ambridge Council is expected to vote on the new cameras at their meeting Tuesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Trampled By Cows In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was flown to the hospital after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman was injured Monday in Raccoon Township near the municipal building on Route 18. KDKA-TV is waiting for an update on her condition and will update the story with more information as it comes in.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Beaver County, PA
Traffic
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Chippewa Township, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Traffic Signals#Homicides#Housing Authority#Da#Channel 11
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
explore venango

Slow-Moving Superload Traveling through Venango County Today

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – PennDOT is advising motorists of a superload being transported 57 miles from Kennerdell in Venango County to Meadville in Crawford County today. In Venango County, the superload, which is a transformer, will travel on Kennerdell Road (Route 3008) to Rockland-Cranberry Road (Route 2013) to Route 322 to Route 62 to Front Street (Route 4002) to Route 417 to Route 428 to Route 27.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead following Washington County house fire

A Carroll Township man died of injuries suffered during a fire at his home early Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Firefighters were called to Van Voorhis Lane in Carroll, across the Monongahela River from Monessen, around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews from Carroll Township, Bentleyville, Monongahela, New Eagle and Valley Inn battled the blaze, but 93-year-old John Yevcinez was pronounced dead at the scene, Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WAAY-TV

Sheffield residents voice concern over potential flea market shutdown

The threat of abolishing a business accused of operating illegally in Sheffield has some residents feeling a bit uneasy. City leaders say a flea market that runs Fridays and Saturdays in the Town Plaza shopping center in Sheffield is not operating within the city’s codes and ordinances. William Burge...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
101K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy