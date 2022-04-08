JSO to honor fallen officers during ceremony Monday evening

Fallen Officers Memorial Wall

Jacksonville FL — This Monday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be honoring the fallen officers who died in the line of duty during the annual Police Memorial Service outside the Vystar Veteran’s Memorial Arena. JSO says for the first time the ceremony at the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall will be held at night and it will include a candlelight vigil.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will remember Jacksonville’s 64 fallen officers. A new name is set to be added to the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall. Back in January 2021, We reported when Police Auxiliary Sergeant Louis “Lou” Livatino passed away from complications caused by COVID.

If you’d like to attend, the event starts at 8.

©2022 Cox Media Group