Clemson, SC

Clemson baseball falls short vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

By Justin Robertson
 2 days ago

Clemson baseball couldn’t come up with an upset victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Friday, giving the Tigers their 10th loss in the past 15 games.

In the 1-4 loss, Clemson’s offense didn’t get much going and managed to record four total hits, two of which came from right fielder Caden Grice.

Meanwhile, Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin suffered the loss to Notre Dame pitcher John Michael Bertrand. Anglin recorded four strikeouts in his 6.2 innings pitched and gave up seven hits.

Clemson began the year 14-0 and had its best start to a season since 1992, but with the loss to the Fighting Irish, the Tigers are now 2-7 in ACC play, with hopes of rising in the conference standings dwindling.

Clemson (19-10) will try to turn the tides back in its favor on Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Tigers play Notre Dame in game two of the three-game series.

