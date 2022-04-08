ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton neighbors, first responders left 'broken' after 7-year-old's abuse, death

By jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
Buy Now Daniel Garcia stands next to a memorial of stuffed toys and flowers at 16Ten East Apartments. He helped put the memorial together outside the apartment where 7-year-old Phoenix Ho lived before his death on April 1. Justin Grass/DRC

As medics rushed 7-year-old Phoenix Ho from his apartment Friday evening, neighbors looked on. No time for a stretcher, one of the medics sprinted toward the ambulance with the boy limp in his arms, gravely wounded after weeks of abuse.

“If we can prevent this from happening to another innocent life, that’s the best we can do,” 16Ten East resident Daniel Garcia said after describing what he saw.

The Denton Police Department announced the boy’s death early on the morning of April 2, after he had been pronounced dead at a hospital hours earlier. A news release stated the boy had “suspicious and extensive injuries,” and his mother’s boyfriend was arrested on a felony charge of injury to a child. The mother was later arrested on the same charge.

Buy Now The Denton Police Department held a media conference Wednesday morning to release more details of a child’s death on April 1 and subsequent arrests. Shown, from left, are Detective Jared Stevenson, Detective Samy Sabogal-Sanchez, Deputy Chief Frank Padgett, Lt. Steve Buchanan and Detective Scott Salazar. Justin Grass/DRC

Arrest affidavits for Sabrina Ho and Todd Lofton Shaw detail a series of extensive injuries to numerous parts of the boy’s body, which detectives believe came at the hands of Shaw over the past month. His mother, meanwhile, allegedly knew about the injuries and didn’t report the abuse. She allegedly admitted to keeping him out of school “for fear that someone would notice the injuries.”

Shaw “lived off and on with the victim and his mother,” and the two have been dating for several months, affidavits state. Their residence was a unit at the 16Ten East apartments, formerly The Vibe Apartment Homes.

Phoenix Ho attended second grade at a Denton ISD school. Denton ISD is working with local law enforcement on the active investigation into the boy’s death.

Julie Zwahr, the district’s chief communications officer, said the district sent an email to families. It described Phoenix as “a bright-eyed seven-year-old who was energetic, loved learning and coming to school.”

“Members of our staff made multiple efforts to contact the family regarding Phoenix, including attendance calls, home visits and wellness checks. Additionally, reports concerning this family were made by our staff to the Department of Family and Protective Services as is required by law,” the statement said.

The email included the phone numbers for the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas and Denton County Friends of the Family, the two most prominent agencies in the county that help families affected by neglect, physical and sexual abuse and domestic violence.

“We are very limited as to the information we can share since this is an open, ongoing investigation led by detectives with the Denton Police Department,” Zwahr said.

‘Abuse all over’

Daniel Garcia has lived at 16Ten East apartments for years. He lives on the same side of the same building as the family, his door only a few steps away from theirs. He said he was going to do laundry Friday evening — but was interrupted by an ambulance and police.

Garcia said medics didn’t use a stretcher when they rushed the boy out of the apartment, instead carrying him in their arms. He said he understood why.

“He [the medic] was running toward the ambulance,” Garcia said. “I could see why, because there was abuse all over.”

Garcia said the family moved in months ago, and he met the mother’s boyfriend a few weeks later. In all that time, Garcia said he may have seen Phoenix just once, for less than a minute. But it was enough for him to make some observations.

“He seemed like a really good kid,” Garcia said. “Really calm for a kid. He looked pretty grown up the way he carried himself.”

Garcia said it surprised him when he learned someone “so innocent” was the victim of abuse.

“I told a detective that’s what took me by surprise,” Garcia said. “No kid should ever go through that.”

Kristen Howell, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, said people are often bewildered that such extreme abuse can happen without people knowing.

“As to the question of how people who terrorize kids do this, we see some fascinating patterns in that,” Howell said. “One of those patterns is that children will not even speak the person’s name that is abusing them. The abusers are like a shadow in their lives. They won’t even mention that the person lives in their home with them.

“It is so devastating, because it is very difficult to help them when they won’t tell anyone. And what adults need to understand is that kids can lock up a secret so much better than any adult ever could. And his mother did not give him a place to be safe,” Howell said.

Howell said adults rarely understand the terror that children experience in abuse.

“They get a sign that they are watching their conversations elsewhere,” Howell said. “An adult will tell a child, ‘I know what you told your teacher. I know you ate that cookie. I know you did this.’ They are like, wow, their parents are omniscient. So if an adult tells a child to keep a secret, they will guard them with their life.”

‘Worst case they’ve ever seen’

The police affidavit reports injuries to Phoenix Ho that are consistent with physical torture, but police weren’t notified until his injuries were grave.

“Our detectives don’t want to talk about this,” Howell said. “They’re telling us this is the worst case they’ve ever seen. Our first responders are heroes, but this case has broken them.”

Howell said abused children will often do everything they can to keep abusers from hurting them or loved ones.

“Children are so compliant. So compliant,” she said. “If you have this threat of death or bodily harm, children will do almost anything from making that caretaker mad. And they will do almost anything to keep that caretaker — that’s not the best word for them, caretaker, but children often see predators as that — to keep from hurting their mother or other family members living in this kind of abuse.”

Howell said she knows the community feels Phoenix Ho was failed by his community and the institutions that families expect to protect children.

“Of course they do, and they should trust these institutions,” Howell said. “But the difficulty is that authorities can’t investigate what isn’t reported. Authorities can’t investigate nothing. There has to be a report. And in this case, the school district did investigate. They did what they were supposed to do for this child.”

Phoenix Ho died on the first day of Child Abuse Awareness Month. Howell said the case is a grim reminder of the need for greater protection for children.

“Honestly, adults cannot imagine the reality this child lived in,” she said. “But that’s the reality the child lived in. How did this man do this? How did his mother allow this? It makes you think our world is evil. That it could exist in the house next door.

“This is obviously an extreme case,” Howell said. “But this was one of three cases like this that came in on the same day. This level of stress and rage and loss of control is being visited upon children in our community all the time.”

A safe place for children

Howell said people can take steps to reduce child abuse in North Texas.

First and foremost, adults who interact with children should be a safe place for them.

“You have to believe your child,” she said. “Believing your child and reporting it to authorities is a recipe that does work. But the only way to get help is to make a report. We have a child abuse response mechanism, but we handicap these systems. The CPS system is under enormous scrutiny right now. They’re asked to do things outside of their lane, shifting their focus elsewhere when they should be focused on this.

“Wildly underfunding a system is going to have enormous consequences. We would love people to fund our advocacy system and to understand there is a demand that increases the costs to taxpayers.”

The Denton Record-Chronicle reached Phoenix’s biological father by phone, and he declined to comment on the situation. He also declined to comment on any funeral plans for the child.

1d ago

So sad 😭 poor boy they both need to be put to death, I just don’t understand how they could do that so much evil 👿 RIP sweet angel 😇

Claude Johnson
1d ago

That poor poor sweet baby, he didn't ask for any of that!My heart is so heavy, she could have placed him in a safe home,if she wanted to be with that low down trash of a man, he will get his in prison.

TomBoyHeart♥️
1d ago

This mother, along with her boyfriend deserve the death penalty. No child for any reason deserves abuse 🤬 R.I.P. little one 💙🕊

